Here's everything you need to know about the heart of a PC, the PSU

Whether you are building a new PC or upgrading an old one, knowing a lot about PSUs and how to choose the right one for your system will help your computer run smoothly and efficiently.

What does a PSU do?

A power supply unit, or PSU, is a vital computer component. It changes the alternating current (AC) from the wall outlet into the direct current (DC) that the different parts of the computer need. The PSU controls the voltage and ensures that each part of the computer, like the motherboard, CPU, graphics card, and storage drives, gets the right amount of power.

A PSU is a vital piece of kit. Andrew_Howe/iStock

A PSU acts as a middleman between the wall outlet and the computer components, providing a safe and stable power source to keep the system running smoothly.

The PSU would be analogous to the heart if we compare a computer to a human body. Just as the heart is responsible for supplying oxygenated blood to all the organs and tissues of the body, the PSU is responsible for providing power to all the computer components.

Without a functioning heart, the body cannot survive, and without a functioning PSU, the computer cannot function properly.

Additionally, just as the heart needs to pump blood at a consistent rate and pressure, the PSU must provide a constant and stable power supply to the computer components. Any fluctuations or interruptions in the power supply can cause the computer to malfunction or can even damage the component.

Where is the PSU on a computer?

The PSU is typically located inside the computer case, often at the top or bottom. It is usually a metal box mounted in a specific case area, with the AC power cord connecting to it from the wall outlet.

The PSU is usually connected to the motherboard and other components, such as the graphics card and storage drives, through various cables and connectors. Some computer cases have a removable panel that provides easy access to the PSU, while others may require the removal of several screws to access it.