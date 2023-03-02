What is PCIe and how, exactly, do these components work?

PCEis are everywhere in your computer. Ekaterina Volodina/iStock

PCIe has several advantages over PCI, such as faster data transfer rates, less latency, and the ability to support multiple devices at once. PCIe has also changed over time. The most recent version, PCIe 5.0, can transfer data at up to 32 gigatransfers per second (GT/s). PCIe is used in many modern computers, from desktops and laptops to servers and data centers.

PCIe gives the device and the computer's processor a direct, point-to-point connection, which makes data transfer faster and more efficient. The physical and logical layers of the PCIe architecture provide a standard way to connect devices to a computer's motherboard.

Each PCIe lane consists of two pairs of wires, one for transmitting data and the other for receiving it. These lanes are grouped into slots, then connected to the computer's processor via the chipset or CPU. The number of lanes in a slot determines the maximum data transfer rate the slot can support.

When a device is plugged into a PCIe slot, the computer's operating system recognizes it and assigns it a unique address. The device can then communicate with the processor via this address, using a set of standardized commands and protocols. PCIe also supports the concept of "virtual channels," which allows multiple data streams to be sent and received simultaneously over a single physical lane, improving efficiency and reducing latency.

Dedicated point-to-point connections, high-speed data transfer rates, and flexible architecture make PCIe a versatile and powerful interconnect standard for modern computer systems.

What are the advantages of PCIes?

As we've seen, PCIe is a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard that allows fast communication between computer components. Some advantages of PCIe over previous bus standards include the following:

High bandwidth: PCIe offers increased bandwidth, or data transfer speeds, allowing faster communication between components. PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 have been developed, which offer even faster data transfer rates.

Increased scalability: PCIe supports multiple lanes, which allows for scalability and the ability to add more components as needed.

Lower latency: PCIe has lower latency than previous bus standards, meaning data can be transmitted more quickly between components.

Hot-pluggable: PCIe devices can be hot-plugged and connected or disconnected from the computer while running without a reboot.

Compatibility: PCIe is backward compatible with previous versions, allowing easy integration with existing systems.

Energy efficiency: PCIe is designed to be energy-efficient, which helps to reduce power consumption and improve overall system performance.

Overall, PCIe offers many advantages over previous bus standards and has become the standard for connecting high-speed components in modern computers.

What are the main generations of PCIe?

PCIes have evolved significantly since their initial introduction in 2004.

Since then, from the first generation (Gen 1) to the current generation (Gen 5), they have changed in many important ways.