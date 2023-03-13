GPU mining 101: a short guide on crypto-mining using graphics cards

Let's get stuck in.

What is GPU mining, and how does it work?

GPU mining uses specialized computer hardware called Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) to verify transactions on a blockchain network and earn cryptocurrency rewards by having the GPUs do complicated calculations and solve mathematical algorithms.

GPU mining can make a decent profit, but not always. luza studios/iStock

In a blockchain network, transactions are generally grouped into blocks and added to the blockchain through a process known as mining. To mine a partnership, a miner (or, more precisely, the mining computer) must solve a complex mathematical problem requiring significant computational power. The first miner to solve the problem is rewarded with a block reward in cryptocurrency.

GPU mining involves using multiple GPUs to conduct these calculations simultaneously. This increases the overall computing power and the chances of mining a block successfully. This process uses a lot of energy and makes a lot of heat, so miners often build special mining rigs with powerful GPUs and cooling systems to get the most out of their mining.

GPU mining is commonly used to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which uses the Ethash algorithm well-suited for GPU mining. Other cryptocurrencies mined using GPUs include Ravencoin, Grin, and Zcash. Some cryptocurrencies, like Ethereum, have moved to a different system, called proof-of-stake, which uses far less energy.

Is GPU mining profitable?

GPU mining can be good depending on several things, such as how much electricity costs in your area, how much the hardware costs, how fast the GPU is, how hard the blockchain network being mined is, and how much the cryptocurrency being mined is worth.

At times, GPU mining can be very profitable, especially when the price of the cryptocurrency being mined is high and the cost of energy and the difficulty level of the network is low. However, profitability can fluctuate greatly depending on the current market conditions and can also be impacted by changes in the network difficulty level or the price of electricity.

By way of an example, let's say you have a mining rig with 6 GPUs and a total "hash rate" (more on that later) of 180 MH/s, and you are mining Bitcoin, which at the time of writing has a price of around $24,500 per coin. Suppose your rig consumes 1,200 watts of power, and you pay an electricity rate of $0.10 per kilowatt-hour.