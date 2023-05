YouTuber zoffinger generally showcases his fishing adventures and the upgrades and DIY hacks, and tips he makes on his boats and kayaks. He has many popular videos, such as Poor Man's Triple Motor 12 Foot Center Console Bass Boat, which has 9.3 million views, and My First Big Shark from the Kayak, with 3.3 million views.

However, his new video strays away from fishing adventures. Zoffinger posted a new video showing how he modified his bicycle with a jet engine. The video titled I Put A Jet Engine On My Bicycle features the YouTuber installing a turbojet engine on his bicycle and then putting it to the test. This is not the first time people have tried to build a jet bicycle.

Back in 2017, Russian backyard engineer and YouTuber Игорь Негода built a jet-powered bike. Before that, in 2013, YouTuber colinfurze whose channel is "home of crazy inventions, brilliant world records and constant disregard to health and safety," built the most dangerous jet bicycle, which he proceeded to test with no safety gear or equipment.

Zoffinger DIYs the whole setup himself. He uses a turbojet engine weighing around 4 pounds (1.8 kg) which can produce nearly 45 pounds (20.4 kg) of thrust. He attaches it to the bike using a starboard, carefully measuring everything and ensuring the engine is attached properly.