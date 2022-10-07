YouTubers make laser-sighted, fully automatic, knife-throwing machine gun

“Match the knives’ rotation to the distance so the tip hits the target. But in practice it’s hard. There are so many other ways the knife can hit the board and I've found all of them.”

The YouTuber proceeds to demonstrate this fact with a board that gets hit from all sides by incoming knives. He then adds that even if he gets some success with a specific distance, changing this distance requires him to start the process all over again.

“Cutting edge technology should do this easily if we can keep it from destroying itself,” warns the YouTuber.

What are the YouTuber’s goals for this project?

They want a machine that can stick throwing knives consecutively from distances of three to five meters and that has no wires tethering it to an external power source or a computer. And lastly, they want a device that is light enough to carry, so less than 20lbs (or 9kg).

The YouTubers start by measuring the speed of a thrown knife. It is about 10 meters per second. The next step is figuring out a device that can launch the knife at a similar speed and rotation.

This device will make up the main part of the new weapon and consists of motors and pulleys.

Power motors

“I don’t know if we can find motors powerful and fast enough to throw like a human,” warns the YouTuber. Will he achieve this difficult task?