7 best DSLR cameras for the beginners in photography

If you're a beginner photographer seeking to level up to a DSLR camera, the sheer amount of options available can be overwhelming. It can be tempting to look at cameras with a lot of high-end capabilities right away, but it may be more beneficial to start with a less expensive model. That way, you may get a feel for the manufacturer's distinctive design, menu system, and lens selection before spending a lot of money.

It's worth noting that the overall performance of a camera can vary depending on the lens used. Because the lens controls how much light enters the camera, it influences the depth of field, autofocus, and stabilization performance of a picture, to say nothing of the physical aspects of your lens. To make sure your investment goes into the right place, we listed the 7 best DSLR cameras below.

Utilizing a DX-format 24.2 MP CMOS sensor and EXPEED 4 image processor, the D3500 provides a native sensitivity range from ISO 100-25600 to suit working in a variety of lighting conditions. The sensor and processor combination also provides a 5 fps continuous shooting rate as well as Full HD 1080p video recording at 60 fps. The lightweight camera body incorporates a 3.0" 921k-dot LCD screen for live view monitoring and image review. Catering to first-time DSLR owners, the D3500 also features a helpful Guide Mode to aid in achieving specific photographic looks or techniques, such as how to produce a shallow depth of field imagery in a helpful, step-by-step manner.

Whether you’re a first-time SLR user, an aspiring photo enthusiast, or someone looking to capture those amazing family moments, the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 can be the perfect companion. It’s the smallest and lightest EOS DSLR camera to date, and is equipped with 4K recording capability, Canon’s dual pixel CMOS AF, and a Vary-Angle LCD for selfies and fun angles. With a 24.1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, DIGIC 8 image processor to help produce high image quality, and fun options like 4K time-lapse movies, and creative assist, the EOS Rebel SL3 makes it simple to get great photos and videos to view and share.

Advertisement

The EOS 90D is packed with features like high-speed continuous shooting up to 10 fps, impressive face detection AF for easy tracking and superb focus, 4K 30P video capability, and an 8-way multi-controller for enhanced control. These features make it perfect for sporting events, wildlife, portrait, and wedding photography. The 3.0-inch Vari-angle Touch Screen LCD lets you easily capture high-quality selfies, compose and review photos, tap the screen to focus on a specific location during Live View shooting, and more. Its AF system enables fast and precise focus even in unpredictable settings. You can look through the optical viewfinder with minimal glare or lag time to get your shot without losing a fast-moving subject.

The D7500 delivers the game-changing resolution, ISO range, image processing, and energy efficiency of the DX flagship D500 in an enthusiast-level DSLR. Simply put, the D7500 is built to outperform any camera in its class with top-tier image quality, blazing speed, flawless autofocus, 4K Ultra HD video, and pro-grade creative tools—all in a comfortable, rugged design. The D7500 uses a 20.9 MP DX-format image sensor and EXPEED 5 image-processing engine, taking your photos and videos to the next level. It allows you to capture with phenomenal sharpness and tonality, especially in low light situations like concerts, sporting events, parties, and events.

Advertisement

Canon's EOS 6D Mark II features a high-resolution 26.2 megapixel full-frame Canon CMOS image sensor, Canon's DIGIC 7 image processor, and a 45-point All Cross-Type Viewfinder AF system with enhanced low light sensitivity to EV -3 at the center AF point. Additional features include Dual Pixel CMOS AF and a 3.2-inch Vary-Angle Touchscreen LCD monitor, plus built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as well as NFC for easy operation. It performs at up to 6.5 fps which makes it great for capturing spontaneous and fast-pacing moments with ease.

Nikon D850 is designed to allow photographers to capture fast action in 45.7 megapixels of brilliant resolution. With remarkable advancements compared to its previous models, D850 takes the stage with sensor design, autofocus, dynamic range, sensitivity, Speed light control, battery life, shutter and mirror drive mechanisms, and Silent Photography in Live-View mode, focus shift capability, and more. It quickly processes all 45.7 megapixels of data for lower noise, wider dynamic range, subtle tonal and textural details, and high-speed continuous shooting at approx. 9 fps1 and full-frame 4K UHD movie recording. If you need an easy-to-use companion on your adventures, let D850 accompany you.

Advertisement

From capturing fast-moving action to jaw-dropping time-lapse sequences and rich 4K videos, Nikon’s new D780 FX-format D-SLR lets your vision take flight. The long-awaited successor to the D750 has the same robust yet agile body while packing even more heavyweight performance. Its 51-point AF system detects and tracks subjects more tenaciously, thanks to innovations including a new AF algorithm adapted from the flagship D5. It is the first Nikon D-SLR to incorporate focal-plane phase-detection AF, bringing huge enhancements in live view shooting, with wide 273-point coverage and eye-detection AF.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.