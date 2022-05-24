Thought the Cambrian explosion was weird? Check out the Ediacaran

The Cambrian explosion, rightfully so, is famed for the many strange and exotic creatures that evolved during this period. From Anomalocaris to Wiwaxia, many of these now-extinct organisms seem as strange to us today as any alien life would probably be.

But, there is a lesser-known yet equally odd period in the history of life on Earth called the Ediacaran. Let's take a tour back over half a billion years to see what kind of things roamed the planet.

What was the Ediacaran era?

The Ediacaran period (also referred to as the Vendian) was a geological period of Precambrian time that spans from roughly 635 million years ago to the beginning of the much more famous Cambrian Period around 540 million years ago. It marks the end of the Proterozoic Eon and the beginning of the Phanerozoic Eon, which is still ongoing.

For reference, geological time (by extension, the history of the Earth) is split into four eons that mark the most major geological changes in Earth's history and can span more than a billion years. These are further divided into eras based on orders of the magnitude of time smaller that span hundreds of millions of years, then periods (tens of millions), epochs, and so on.

The Ediacaran was roughly where the red arrow is placed in the diagram above. Modified from Ray Troll/ GeologyIn

Just prior to this era, Earth would have looked very alien indeed, with the continents of the world in a completely different position, land mostly devoid of anything living, and the seas very sparse, too. Any life that did exist was primarily single-celled or microscopic, consisting mainly of enormous colonies of bacteria and algae, as well as strange organisms called acritarchs (at least as we can tell from surviving fossils).

However, what makes the Ediacaran so special is the first emergence of larger, more complex forms of life. It was, in a sense, the foundation for the much more impressive explosion in life forms we see in the Cambrian. Collectively called the "Ediacaran Biota," what fossils we have found in this period are very, very strange indeed.

It was a revelation when such fossils were first uncovered, as most scientists held little hope that fossils would ever be found in rocks so ancient as the Ediacaran. The reason is that more ancient rocks tend to be deeply buried and have had a very long time to be squeezed, bent, buckled, and melted by the rigors of plate tectonics.

These processes are clearly not great for the preservation of delicate organisms. However, that all changed in the late-1900s when macroscopic fossils of soft-bodied animals, algae, and fossil bacteria were found in older rocks dating from the Ediacaran, in a few localities around the world.

Ediacaran fossils have now been found in various locations, including the Ediacaran Hills of Australia, where Ediacaran fossils were first found, and where the era derives its name. Other notable locations for Ediacaran era fossils include Mistaken Point in Newfoundland and the White Sea in Russia.

These discoveries sparked a surge of interest in the Ediacaran and the Proterozoic Era that continues to this day.

But, more on that later.

What happened in the Ediacaran period?

From studying the rocks of this period around the world, geologists have managed to piece together an approximate idea of what was going on during this critical moment in Earth's history. The period is marked by a rapid retreat of ice sheets and glaciers in the areas where Ediacaran rocks have been found.

This marks the end of the so-called and fittingly named Cryogenian Period (aka "Snowball Earth") when ice sheets are believed that have almost encased the entire planet. This is obviously not conducive to the evolution of complex life, so it should come as no surprise that there were rapid changes in evolution in its aftermath.

Prior to the Ediacaran, Earth is thought to have been almost covered in ice. Source: NASA/Astronomy

Analysis of rocks from the period also seems to indicate that atmospheric oxygen levels began to rise substantially throughout this period. Some have speculated that this led to the measurable decline in carbon isotopes in marine sediments of the time, probably due to increased oxidation in the world's oceans.

This period was also an incredibly active one, tectonically speaking, leading to the eventual formation of a supercontinent called Pannotia located roughly over the Earth's south pole. This gigantic landmass remained intact until around 550 million years ago when it then began to break apart once again.

Quite a dramatic set of events indeed.

Why are Ediacaran fossils rare?

We've touched on this briefly above, but the short answer is because the rocks they are found in are so incredibly old. Fossils are incredibly rare in any case, but the more time they spend in rock, the longer they have to be destroyed or altered beyond all recognition by the never-ending processes of Earth's systems.

To give you some idea of the problem, the chances of an organism's remains being fossilized are insignificantly small. So small, in fact, that it is a minor miracle we ever find any at all. If the remains survive being eaten, rotting away completely, and erosion by sedimentary processes, they then have to be lucky enough to actually be preserved in some fashion.

If an organism dies in an aquatic environment, there is a higher chance it will be covered with sediment and preserved, but on land, the odds are close to zero that this will happen. To give a sort of back of an envelope calculation of the likelihood, if every single person in the United States were to be killed (about 320 million people), all we'd have left in a few million years is an assortment of 60 bones (or about one-quarter of one skeleton).

But, that is only the first step. Once fossilized, the remains need to survive the rigors of time in such a way as to be dug up and found today. Once rocks are formed they are subject to a variety of processes, from volcanism to enormous collisions of continents, that all have the potential to smash, break, melt, or expose rock layers over time.

This will lead to any fossils within them being either completely destroyed (through melting, exposure, or erosion), or being changed (cooked, squashed, sheared, etc.) beyond all recognition. The less time a fossil can spend "in the ground," so to speak, the better the chances of it surviving for us to find.

Remember, fossils will have existed in the past too, but with no human beings to find them, they would simply have been left to their fate.

For fossils that are more than half a billion years old, the chances of them surviving all that time relatively unscathed is, as we've said, an actual miracle, statistically speaking.