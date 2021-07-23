You will be interested to know there may be no limit to how many electronic features one may cram into a singular vehicle.

A new, high-performance all-electric motorcycle just hit the streets, bringing an incredible 250-mile (400-km) NEDC range, in addition to a few tricks that may, thanks to a reported capability to self-balance and actually follow you around, according to a new webpage from Da Vinci Dynamics.

If you feel you need to run, we really think you shouldn't.

A new electric motorcycle with 'creep' features

From Da Vinci Dynamics in Beijing, the DC100 electric motorcycle is overwhelmed with new features. It peaks out at 135 horsepower, which places it among other "fast electric" vehicles, but Da Vinci claims it uses "a smart control system that seamlessly integrates multiple different motors." Please take a moment to share the weight of this knowledge with us. Multiple motors. More-than-one. Anyway, a different press release says the new vehicle has 137 horsepower, courtesy of a hub motor.

The maximum torque is an unbelievable 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), but it's also fairly established that hub motors produce excessive torque in general, says the New Atlas report. The new DC100 can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0 to 100 km/h) from 3 to 4 seconds, which means drivers should hold tight. The battery is a 17.7 kWh device that can charge in 30 minutes with level 3 charging. This isn't as great as the Zero SR, which includes a Power Tank, and supports 18 kWh with 223 miles (359 km) of frenetic, start-and-stop city driving, compared to 112 miles (180 km) on open highways. In light of these specs, a range of 250 miles might likely be an overestimation. The new motorcycle comes with a highly colorful dash, and comes equipped with a great abundance of electronic goodies. Naturally, traction control and ABS braking are included, which is fairly standard. But the inclusion of a new "creep" feature, capable of autonomously inching the bike forward when you let go of the brakes makes this two-wheeled vehicle begin to resemble a self-driving vehicle.

The DC100 features a hub drive that could have more than one motor. Source: Da Vinci Motor

Da Vinci's DC100 will be open-source

The DC100 can also do a slow reverse when you inevitably drive into an awkward situation. It also can detect angle from the ground, which enables hill-start assist and regenerative braking on a mild automated basis for downhill ranges, which can help recharge the battery while also avoiding an out-of-control rampage down the buffeting slopes of, say, San Francisco. "Using EPS and six-axis IMU, the DC100 will be able to balance itself," read the official Da Vinci website. This could mean electronic power steering. Taking a more creative route, the Da Vinci website commands you to "[i]magine your motorcycle as your jogging companion."

Notably, the motorcycle will feature app-enabled remote control, which means you could throw on your riding gear anywhere, and then signal your bike when you're ready to be picked up. This isn't, strictly speaking, impossible, but it's breathtaking to learn these enhancements are happening to a production motorcycle. Most intriguing: the DC100 will be feature open-source capabilities, which means users and creative software developers may "develop and share new features" to the vehicle. But while this litany of high-performance and futuristic features could set anyone's eyes spinning with envy, it's also important to imagine how terrifying it might be for a new program from a complete stranger to seize control of your steering, motor, and the trajectory of your powerful new electric bike.