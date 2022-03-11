Elon Musk and Grimes have a second baby. But can its name top "X Æ A-Xii"?

Elon Musk and his girlfriend, Grimes, welcomed a second child, a girl, in December 2021, the latter told culture magazine, Vanity Fair, in an interview and everybody is curious what her name will be.

The duo made news in 2020 when their firstborn, a boy was named X Æ A-12. While it had raised many eyebrows, the parents were quite open to sharing the rationale behind the name. While Musk shared it with the listeners of the Joe Rogan podcast, Grimes took to Twitter to reach out to anyone who was seeking an answer to the strange name.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

As X Æ A-12 or X AE A-XII, as per his birth certificate turns 22 months old, Musk and Grimes had a second child through a surrogate.

The name of Musk and Grimes' second child

As with Tesla cars, an X is likely to be followed by a Y and that's exactly what the baby girl has been nicknamed. For her real name, Grimes and Musk are still on a back and forth but for the time being that they have settled on Exa Dark Sideræl.

The Exa is for exaflops, a term from supercomputing where a system can complete 10 to the power of 18, floating-point operations per second. (FLOPS)

The Dark is a representation of "the unknown," that Grimes says people fear. In reality, it is just the absence of photons, Grimes explained while calling it a beautiful mystery of our universe.

Sideræl, Grimes explained, is pronounced as "sigh-deer-ee-el" and means the true time of the universe, deep space-time, and not the one we follow on earth. The name is inspired by the fictional Elvish character of Galadriel from J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, hence it sounds elven.

Musk and Grimes plan to have another child or maybe even two according to the interview. So, the series of interesting names is likely to lengthen.

With the birth of Y, Musk is now the father of seven children. In the recent past, Musk has lamented about the falling birth rates on Earth and worried if there would even be enough humans left to colonize Mars. Musk is surely pumping up the numbers from his end.