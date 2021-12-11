Elon Musk Confirms There'll Be a Few Tweaks for Cybertruck Before Production

Something interesting happened this week. Tesmanian reported that the Tesla Cybertruck was spotted on the test track with some design changes and CEO Elon Musk confirmed the news with a tweet.

"There will be a few tweaks before production," he said. The truck has undergone several changes since its introduction.

Last October, it introduced side mirrors that were not present in the original design and two headlights that replaced the one long one that used to cover the front of the car.

The news outlet also said that customers will now be able to remove the side mirrors. Cybertruck has also now been equipped with a very large windshield wiper that looks like it could adequately clean such a large surface. This has been one of Musk's biggest design problems since the inception of the Cybertruck.

Manufacturers have to ship cars with side mirrors by law, but owners are allowed to modify their cars.



The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

The question that now looms over the stylish truck is when will it finally go to market? Last month, we reported that Tesla now has a backlog of over 1.2 million Cybertrucks, worth over $80 billion, even as the production of the pickup truck appears nowhere in sight.

It should be noted that the numbers, however, were crowdsourced from a Cybertruck forum, and not confirmed by the company yet. However, it is safe to assume that there are many pre-orders for the famous truck considering its popularity.

Last month, we also brought you news of a major upgrade in the truck. Musk promised "insane technology" on the pickup but failed to specify what that technology would be. It seems the ambitious CEO likes to keep his eager followers guessing.