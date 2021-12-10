Elon Musk Says He Might Quit His Jobs to Become a Full-Time Influencer

The "intense" workload seems to be taking a toll on the world's richest person. Elon Musk said on Twitter that he is thinking of quitting his jobs.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Earlier this year, Musk beat Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person and has since added a fair distance between their financial worths, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire's Index. As Tesla stock prices seem to be on their way down, so is Musk's interest in staying at the helm of his companies. Musk is currently the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and also heads The Boring Company and Neuralink.

Musk's Twitter feed is quite a mixed bag of what each of these companies is up to and the founder-CEO makes it a point to answer queries about updates on their products too as he did for the Cybertruck last week. He also shares memes and recommends music to people on Twitter, so probably to become an influencer isn't really a bad idea.

Musk's tweets have already changed the fortunes of cryptocurrencies and have also tanked the values of the stock of his own company. There is hardly any doubt that Musk has a lot of influence on new technology.

The question, however, is whether Musk has already taken a decision in this regard. The last time around Musk had a question on Twitter, he ended up off-loading a lot of Tesla stock, some of which was pre-planned. So maybe, just maybe, Musk plans on finding a CEO for a couple of his companies and wants to spend more time building new things.

According to a Reuters report, Musk added, "It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

Now, we need to wait and watch over the next few days, what happens next.