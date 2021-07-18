Elon Musk Shares Futuristic Cartoon Starring His Famous Cybertruck

We have never hidden our excitement over Elon Musk's cybertruck. From when never-before-seen images of the truck were leaked to when the truck pulled an F-150 uphill, we have been there to cover it all.

Now, Elon Musk has taken to Twitter once again to share a video cartoon starring his world-famous cybertruck. The video seems to be set in a post-apocalyptic world where robots seem to run the streets with machine guns.

As the cybertruck makes its way through these nasty streets, a woman shoots a machine gun from the window knocking down a series of robots. Meanwhile, the driver says: "I'll take you right to the bomb" followed by "Take it easy, it's a piece of cake."

The cyber truck can be seen knocking down robots and fences as it heads for the bomb. It finally makes it to the bomb and releases a chain that grabs on to the bomb and pulls it out of position.

"The dark is coming. Now is the time. It's now or never. Just go for it," says the driver again as the cyber truck heads off a cliff and into the air where a giant circular vortex awaits it. As the cybertruck heads for the vortex, the bomb explodes and the video ends leaving us wondering what happened to the driver and the truck.

Musk shared this video with the caption: Cybrrrtruck. This does not tell us much about his motivation for sharing the video but we can just assume he found it cool just as we did.

Also, the robots seemed to resemble Boston Dynamics robots. Could Elon Musk be taking on Boston Dynamics? We think not but it's an interesting question to ponder. Enjoy the video embedded here!