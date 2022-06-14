Elon Musk says Starship will be 'ready to fly' into Earth orbit next month

We finally know when it's happening.

Elon Musk said SpaceX's "Starship will be ready to fly next month," in a Tuesday tweet. This comes in the wake of years of ostensibly endless delays and schisms with the federal government — not to mention legal tug-o-wars with other aerospace firms, like Blue Origin, for NASA contracts.

"I was in the high bay and mega bay late last night reviewing process," added Musk, in the same tweet.

Elon Musk's Starship prepares for its first orbital flight

The maiden orbital voyage of SpaceX's colossal moon rocket was pushed back repeatedly, mainly because of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) environmental assessment, which was concluded on Monday — after an entire year and a half of deliberations — signifying that Starship is cleared for its highly anticipated orbital flights.

Assuming, of course, SpaceX would comply with roughly 75 ecological regulations, related to its launch practices. Now that SpaceX has the green light from the FAA, Starship and the Super Heavy booster equipped below it will soon launch from SpaceX's Boca Chica facility in Sout Texas, Starbase, and begin its journey into Earth orbit.

Once there, it will reenter our precious atmosphere, and make a landing near Hawaii on a platform awaiting its return.

This is developing news about Starship's forthcoming first orbital flight, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.