  1. Transportation

Elon Musk Tweets that Hertz's 100,000 EV Order Isn't Final Yet

Is Hertz's major purchase of 100,000 Tesla EVs final? Who knows.

Nov 02, 2021
Last week, Hertz announced that it placed an order with Tesla for 100,000 electric vehicles to add to its rental car fleet, but Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted this week that the deal isn't actually finalized yet.

The announcement of the order sent shares of Tesla soaring, helping propel it to become part of the small club of publicly traded companies with $1 trillion in market capitalization.

And even though the announcement helped make Musk $36 billion richer in a single day, Musk's tweet appears to contradict Hertz's statement.

“As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations,” a Hertz spokesperson told Gizmodo.

“Deliveries of the Teslas already have started. We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles."

So it's not at all clear what is actually happening here, but given Musk's mercurial nature when it comes to his Twitter account, it might be best to go with official company statements that have been vetted by legal teams.

