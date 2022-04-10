Elon Musk offers suggestions for Twitter Blue including the option to pay in dogecoin

It was just six days ago that Elon Musk was reported to buy 73,486,938 Twitter shares on March 14, amounting to a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter. The stake made Elon Musk one of Twitter's largest shareholders as he now owns more than four times Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's holding of 2.25 percent.

Five days ago, it was reported that Musk officially became part of Twitter's board of directors. Since then, he has begun offering a slew of suggestions for changes to be made to the social media platform, according to a series of Tweets published on Sunday.

And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Tweeting about changes

More specifically, he is seeking to make changes to Twitter Blue, the social media giant’s first subscription service. Naturally, he shared his ideas for those changes on Twitter.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” he tweeted. “Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for CC chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam,” he added.

“And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” he explained. Next, he tackled the matter of pricing stating it“should be proportionate to affordability & in local currency.”

“Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?” he asked, referring to the popular cryptocurrency.

Only available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand

Perhaps, however, what Musk should have suggested is making the service available in more nations as Twitter Blue can now only be activated in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The service offers a pretty nifty feature called undo that lets subscribers change their tweets before they go live.

Unfortunately, it falls short of being an edit feature that many Twitter users have often requested over the years. Will Musk possibly tackle that next?