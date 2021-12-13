Elon Musk Was Just Named 'Person of the Year' by TIME Magazine

Time magazine named Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk the person of the year.

This choice hasn’t surprised anyone, Elon Musk is constantly on social media tweeting memes and rocking the cryptocurrency market, and on the news with his vast fortune of 265.4 billion dollars, according to Forbes, and successful rocket and satellite launches.

"For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is Time's 2021 Person of the Year," the magazine explained.

"The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance. He dreams of Mars as he bestrides Earth, square-jawed and indomitable. Lately, Elon Musk also likes to live-tweet his poops,” Time said in Musk’s tribute.

Time also announced singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo as the Entertainer of the Year, and Simone Biles as the Athlete of the Year, and "Vaccine scientists and the miracle of mRNA" as the Heroes of the Year.

The announcements were made during a video presentation on YouTube on Monday morning.