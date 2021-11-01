Elon Musk Will Donate $6 Billion to End World Hunger If the UN Can Prove It's Real

Elon Musk is ready to sell Tesla shares at this very moment if it could "solve world hunger", the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted yesterday. However, the world's richest billionaire whose personal worth has increased by $141 billion in the past year, wants transparency in how the United Nations World Food Program spends its money.

For the past few days, we have been reporting how Elon Musk's personal worth has been soaring along with Tesla stock prices. We had even covered how Musk could single-handedly save 42 million people from starvation after David Beasley, the Chief of United Nations World Food Program, made a call to billionaires including Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to help the people in 43 countries who were at the receiving end of an "emergency" that resulted from COVID, conflict, and climate crises.

Musk had refrained from responding to the call so far, but he couldn't ignore a tweet from Eli David, a researcher of deep learning who has been tweeting about mask and vaccine mandates against COVID as well as the ongoing climate summit where the world leaders have gathered in via private jets.

David shared a CNN report questioning why the United Nations' previously raised funds had not already solved world hunger, to which Musk replied:

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

David Beasley, who wasn't mentioned in any of the tweets, jumped into the dialogue stating that the money the WFP is aiming to raise would not "solve" world hunger but would prevent political instability and mass migration, and consequently, save 42 million people from starvation.

Beasley went on to add that Musk's contribution could bring hope and stability to the future of these people and he would happily travel to Musk for a conversation about this, which wasn't as complicated as the Falcon Heavy. Musk could even throw him out if he didn't like what Beasley had to say.

Instead of taking the olive branch, Musk went for the jugular and said,

Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes.



Sunlight is a wonderful thing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

While Beasley hasn't responded to the tweet so far, in separate tweets, Eli David has shared discrepancies in the UN's figures about its achievements in Afghanistan. The video has been sourced from Arora Akankasha who, according to a New York Times report has been an auditor at the UN and was aiming to become the Secretary-General of the UN earlier this year, a bid she lost. David has also called for the UN to be canceled.