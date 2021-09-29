Elon Musk Will Send Jeff Bezos a Silver Medal and a Giant Number 2 Statue

Apart from locking horns in the space race, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have also been fighting for the title of the richest person list in the world. As Tesla shares soared again recently, Musk's financial worth crossed a whopping $200 billion, the third time a human has achieved this feat. Interestingly, Bezos was the first man to do so but he is currently second on the list. Musk's comments to Forbes are a likely bid to confirm this.

While Bezos' company Amazon offers you the A-Z of everything under the sun, it seems he lacks ideas for his technological endeavors. The company's Project Kuiper will offer satellite-based internet services, something Musk's SpaceX is almost ready to roll out with Starlink. Last year, Amazon delved into the autonomous driving arena, prompting this tweet from Musk.

Apart from a crewed spaceflight a couple of months ago, Bezos' space company, Blue Origin had to show off. The company lost the contract to SpaceX to build the Human Landing System (HLS) for NASA's upcoming Moon mission and when an open letter to reconsider the decision did not work, the company filed a lawsuit against the award. Bezos' company had also written to the Federal Communications Commission to stop approvals of second-generation Starlink, prompting Musk to link it with Bezos' resignation as Amazon CEO.

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

The latest barb has come at a time when Amazon share prices are seeing a series of crests and troughs, while Tesla's have only soared in the past six months. According to Forbes, Bezos's net worth has fallen to $192.5 billion while Musk's stays just a notch above the mark at $200.7 billion. When contacted for a comment, Musk told Forbes,

“I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal”

While Musk has remained combative, Bezos seems to have taken the high ground. Just a couple of weeks ago, Bezos publicly appreciated SpaceX's efforts after it sent the first all civilian crew of Inspiration4 to space.

Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on their successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to all of us. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 16, 2021

To this, Musk could only reply with a 'Thank you.'