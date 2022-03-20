Elon Musk's Starlink connects Ukrainians to the world effectively

Back in February, Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, tweeted at SpaceX founder Elon Musk asking the billionaire to connect the Ukrainian nation with the internet.

Within hours, Musk replied that the company's Starlink satellite internet service "is now active in Ukraine" with "more terminals en route."

Now, The Washington Post is reporting in an interview published Friday that the service is working effectively and connecting Ukraine with the rest of the world.

Thousands of antennas

Fedorov said his struggling nation has received thousands of internet antennas that are "very effective."

“The quality of the link is excellent,” Fedorov said through a translator, using a Starlink connection. “We are using thousands, in the area of thousands, of terminals with new shipments arriving every other day.”

No comment

Funnily enough, The Washington Post reached out to Musk for comment on this story and received a reply to give his regards “to your puppet master Besos😘😘.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.

But although he would not comment, the story is making him and his internet service look very good. After all, if the service can function through warring conditions, it can definitely hold up in peaceful times.

Right now however the service is proving to achieve what Musk wanted it to: reaching those most in need. Back in June of 2021, Musk had said his service would go global in five weeks and would be dedicated to helping those who needed it most.

"You can think of Starlink as filling in the gaps between 5G and fiber," had said Musk at the time, "really getting to the most difficult to reach three or five percent" of people in need of high-speed broadband internet. "We'll have 500,000 users within 12 months. It's growing rapidly, and we're continuing to [roll out] the user terminal."

Well done Musk! Well done indeed!