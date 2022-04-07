Surprise! Erectile dysfunction drugs can cause significant eye issues

It's a conversation most men probably don't want to have.

But sadly, for men with erectile dysfunction (and their partners), a healthy sex life depends on the safe and available use of viable treatments that can increase blood flow where it's needed during intercourse. But this crutch could come at a high cost — potentially causing significant damage to your eyes, and thus vision, according to a new study published on Thursday in the journal JAMA Opthalmology.

While the risk of such serious side effects is relatively low, this could redefine the viability of sexual activity for men who rely on the chemical kick of drugs like Cialis and Viagra.

At the very least, we might see new warning labels required for such medications — despite a comparably small risk on the individual level for such serious side effects.

Vision loss linked with erectile dysfunction drugs

Viagra and Cialis — also known as sildenafil and tadalafil, respectively — function by inhibiting an enzyme called PDE 5 that's present in the smooth muscle cells lining specific certain blood vessels. This causes the blood vessels to dilate, ramping up blood flow to a localized region of the body, including the penis (while sexually stimulated).

Such drugs may also help with high blood pressure issues associated with lung difficulties, like pulmonary hypertension. Tadalafil, specifically, is an approved treatment for symptoms surrounding an enlarged prostate. But, sadly, no drugs exist without a catch.

PDE5 drugs have already been associated with vision issues, some of which were substantial. The Food and Drug Administration ordered the pharmaceutical firms behind Viagra, Levitra, and Cialis to slap a warning label on their products in 2005, according to a CBS report. The warning reflects the link between the use of their medication and ischemic optic neuropathy (ION) — which can lead to serious loss of vision.

