Competing in today’s evolving global economy is no mean feat. On one side, there’s this multitude of age-old competitors who have already capitalized on a massive share of the market. The flip side has new entrants coming up with innovative start-ups that have made survival anything but easier. To ensure you have the access to the right tools, we have prepared this guide to ZWCAD — an easy and budget-friendly solution to creating perfect product designs.

A Good Design Tool Is the Only Way Forward to Long-Term Survival

Market factors like time-to-market or cost of products hardly play a decisive role in determining the roadmap of success. In such a jungle, the only way forward is to embrace product-centric strategies to create innovative products and stand out amongst your competitors.

Building great products requires a good CAD tool that matches the maximum needs and requirements of an organization. With the right design software, companies can build innovative and high-performing new products at a faster rate.

But what if your CAD tool isn’t delivering the expected output?

Change Is Inevitable

If the need to change arises, as it will at some point in time, you can rely on ZWCAD for a smooth transition.

ZWCAD is a powerful CAD software for 2D vector drafting. Made by ZWSOFT and adopted by over 900,000 users worldwide, it is mainly used to design products in mechanical, electrical, transportation, architecture, and civil engineering.

The tool is available in 15 languages and comes with an easy learning curve suitable for beginners. It also comes with solid APIs, including LISP, VBA, ZRX, and .NET, ready for porting.

Ease of use

The first and essential benefit of ZWCAD is its intuitive and straightforward user interface, which ensures an easy learning curve. As a testament to its user-friendly nature, Comparecamp rates the tool’s ease-of-use 9 out of 10, while Capterra gives it 4.2 stars out of 5.

Smart features

ZWCAD is equipped with a set of four smart features to enhance the user experience further. The Smart Mouse feature allows you to trigger specific actions just by making some gestures. With Smart Voice, you can annotate your drawings with voice messages.

Smart Select allows you to select desired objects quickly using a multi-filter while the Smart Plot feature helps plot frames in batches from the model space.

Painless transition process

If you’re switching from another CAD program, let’s say, the widely used AutoCAD to ZWCAD, the software offers multiple ways to make your switch a breeze. You can keep your aliases, tool palettes, fonts and mapping styles, line types, hatch patterns, plot styles, and make ZWCAD the default opener for DWG files.

In a nutshell, this helps retain the custom settings from the old CAD software so that you don’t need to create them all over again.

Permanent ownership

One of the many benefits of ZWCAD licenses is that you have permanent ownership. This means you don’t have to pay any additional monthly or annual fees to use the software, thus helping you save up to 40% every year.

Added to that, you can also use them as your network or standalone licenses depending on your needs and requirements. Because it’s budget-friendly and flexible, the ZWSOFT software is a perfect choice for both small businesses and multinational corporations. You can get a ZWCAD permanent license at the ZWSOFT official store.

Lightweight package and speed of usage

ZWCAD offers full functionality and takes up little space, hence relieving the burden on the local operating system. It means that even if your workstation is modest, you can use it swimmingly without upgrading the hardware as well.

The tool also uses memory optimization technology to mitigate memory usage and opens drawing files faster.

An engineer of Huisman (a world-renowned provider of industrial equipment) using ZWCAD

ZW3D – The Perfect Software To Level Up Your Performance

2D CAD is the first step in the design process, and it offers users many benefits; however, you can enjoy additional functions when it comes to depicting shapes with better visuals. 3D CAD software offers better rendering capabilities that help create life-like images and models.

If you want to take the designing process up a notch while also using ZWCAD, you can opt for ZW3D — a 3D modeling software program for designing, editing, and analyzing everything from simple shapes to complex products.

Cookware designed with ZW3D by TAC MUTFAK from Turkey

Based on the self-developed Overdrive kernel, it features Solid-Surface Hybrid Modeling, non-solid mold parting, and smart CNC machining strategies from 2 axes to 5 axes.

Whether you are new to 3D or an experienced user, ZW3D has the tools and features you need to get the job done. It's easy to learn and use yet powerful enough for even the most demanding tasks.

ZWCAD and ZW3D are CAD software packages many use for designing a range of objects. With their own specialties, they can help you in different stages of product development. You can opt for any of these tools as per your requirements by visiting the ZWSOFT official website.