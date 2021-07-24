Exoskeletons Could Improve Bowel Movements in Spinal Cord Injury Patients

But help in on the way. The latest research now suggests that physical activity and upright posture may improve colon function and that robotic exoskeletons may help achieve that. The exoskeletons aid patients by allowing them to stand and perhaps even walk.

The promising outcomes of exoskeletons were based on a study that followed 49 patients who completed 36 sessions of exoskeleton-assisted walking.

"We saw a notable reduction in bowel evacuation time, with 24% of participants reporting an improved experience," study co-author Gail Forrest, director of the Kessler Foundation's Tim and Caroline Reynolds Center for Spinal Stimulation in New Jersey, told Medicine Net.

"Our goal is to improve the quality of life of those with chronic spinal cord injury, and these encouraging results will help inform future studies on the emerging field of mobility intervention," added Gorman, chief of the Division of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.

The researchers noted that it wasn't just standing that helped with bowel movements but walking as well. The Kessler Foundation's Tim and Caroline Reynolds Center for Spinal Stimulation notes on their website "that recovery from spinal cord injury, long considered impossible, is now on the horizon" thanks to the ability to study "robotic exoskeletons and stand training with stimulation of the spine for walking."