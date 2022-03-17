Here's how to level up your laptop’s performance with an external hard drive

Expecting the best performance from a laptop is inevitable as the technology gets more advanced, and more functional devices come out day by day. It might not be possible for the majority to get a brand new one whenever a better version comes out, but there are ways to get the best performance out of our existing laptops with a little help from technology.

Adding an external RAM seems to be one of those options and it is easy enough to do it on your own. There’s no similar solution for adding a RAM card or RAM stick, but you can always have an external hard drive to add more storage and functionality to your existing system. It can help you store more games, movies, and heavy content and while it adds more functions such as DVD and memory card processors. We listed 7 external hard drives to help you upgrade your laptop without changing it and let you know how possible and easy it is.

The Seagate Desktop Drive provides 8TB of desktop storage for photos, movies, music, and more, making it ideal for the home, workplace, or dormitories. With the Seagate Portable Drive, a USB external hard drive, you can quickly store and access 8 TB of files on the road. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, and it makes backup easier than ever with "drag and drop" functionality. Simply connect the portable hard drive to a computer for automatic recognition to get started.

The Canvio Basics is a true portable hard drive, easy to carry and store in any pocket or bag, with a sleek, matte-black design that is more compact than ever. It adds up to 2TB of storage capacity to your PC and other compatible devices, allowing you to keep up with your expanding files and content. With a simple plug-and-play operation, Canvio is one of the simplest methods to add storage to your computer. There is no software to install, so it is ready to use right away with your PC. You can save a large number of files or any other type of content and take it about with you in style.

You can bring the little computer to work, make a statement in the conference room, or use it as your mobile entertainment companion. It has a Smart Cache of 6MB. The good news is that it weighs only 340 grams, making it lighter than a cell phone and taking up less space in your bag. The 500GB M.2 SATA SSD 2280 (1900MB/S) /Nvme SSD interface expands storage to 1TB, while the 2.5-inch SATA HDD expands storage to 2TB. Furthermore, the 16GB DDR4 RAM can be increased to 32GB. You can multitask, perform a lot of work in a short amount of time, and even play an infinite number of games with just a touch of an external processor.

As most of the new laptops lack hard drives, a portable CD/DVD drive becomes essential. With a USB 3.0 connection, the UNHDY external CD drive is exceedingly simple to operate. There is no need for a driver; simply put it into your laptop's USB port and it will be identified immediately. It also has four more USB ports, allowing you to connect your MacBook's hard disk, mouse, and other USB devices. Its one SD card reader and one microSD card slot are ideal for transferring photo or video files from your camera to your PC. UHNDY is a portable external disk drive designed for your convenience and to suit all of your requirements.

Everything that goes into WD Black is designed to help you get more out of your game, no matter what it is. The WD Black P10 Game Drive will push your console or PC to new levels of performance, allowing you to drive your game and play without limits. With speeds up to 140MB/s and up to 5TB of extra storage, the WD Black P10 Game Drive will push your console or PC to new levels of performance, allowing you to drive your game and play without limits. It can contain up to 125 games and has a storage capacity of up to 5TB, so you can save old favorites while still having enough storage for new releases. It includes an 18-inch USB Type-A to Micro-B connection with a SuperSpeed interface of up to 5Gbps for a seamless experience, and it's also compatible with Xbox One XS and PlayStation 5.

The latest Samsung 870 EVO 1TB 2.5-Inch SATA III Internal Solid State Hard Drive, built on Samsung's pioneering technology, is the all-star of SSDs, with undisputed performance, durability, and compatibility. The 870 EVO memory drive is the ideal solution for IT professionals, creators, and daily users. It satisfies the demands of any work, from everyday computing to 8K video processing. The 870 EVO delivers professional-level SSD performance by pushing the SATA interface limit to 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, accelerating write speeds, and ensuring long-term high performance with a bigger variable buffer.

The 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more, and is designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy consumers. It loads games quickly, allowing you to play more while waiting less. It has a PCIe 4.02 interface that's 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs3 and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs4 and is powered by a new Elpsis controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for superior speed – with a PCIe 4.02 interface that's 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs3 and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs4. It is specifically designed for a performance that lasts.

