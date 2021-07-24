A spokesperson for the FAA told the Daily News the change was made because it “aligns more directly to the FAA’s role to protect public safety during commercial space operations.”

Meanwhile, the FAA also said in a statement to SpaceNews. “When the program was first created in 2004, its focus was to recognize flight crew members who furthered the FAA’s mission to promote the safety of vehicles designed to carry humans. The FAA has now changed the focus to recognize flight crew who demonstrate activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety, among other criteria.”

The new order does have a small loophole for those who don't qualify for traditional wings. It will allow the FAA to issue “honorary” wings to “individuals who demonstrated extraordinary contribution or beneficial service to the commercial human space flight industry. These individuals receiving an honorary award may not be required to satisfy all eligibility requirements.”

All this seems much ado about nothing as the wings carry no legal significance and no privileges, it's just a matter of recognition. In addition, both Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic have their own wings that they bestow on whoever they see fit. Still, for the first billionaires to ever successfully fly into space, the designation may mean more than meets the eye.