Finland builds a facility to store nuclear waste for 100,000 years

At 1,377 feet below sea level, Finland is making a permanent site to store its nuclear waste for centuries to come. The facility will be opened up in 2024, Science Magazine reported last month.

Many countries in Europe are moving away from nuclear power. At the turn of the new year, Germany shut down three of its six functional nuclear power plants as it turns to renewable forms of energy in the long term. France and Belgium have also announced similar plans to move away from nuclear power, but Finland seems to be going the other way, as it is currently building another nuclear power plant.

Finland's push for nuclear power

Finland is a relatively small country by size and most of its 5.5 million residents reside in the southern part of the country, The country ranks, 216th in population density, and with most of its nuclear power plants located on the northern side of the country, the risk to human life due to an accident is severely reduced.

At 1,600 MW, the world's largest nuclear reactor is due to become operational later this year and Finland needs to secure the nuclear waste that will produce as it continues on this path.

The country had begun the process of identifying potential sites for long-term storage of its nuclear wastes, and in the year 2000 an island settled on Olkiluoto, off the western coast of the country, was selected. The nearby town of Eurajoki is no stranger to nuclear power with almost everyone in the town having a friend or a relative who has worked in one of the two nuclear power plants located nearby. A third is on the way to becoming functional.

Onkalo - the Pit

Finland uses boiling water reactors (BWRs) for generating power but for storage of the waste needs a watertight site, which the site-building company, Posiva, found under a bedrock.

Nearby are two earthquake faults that might become active after the next ice age but since the facility is located precisely between them, it is expected to remain inert to the seismic activity.

Spent fuel rods often spend decades cooling down in an interim water pool but for them to be stored, the water will be suctioned off by robots in a stainless steel room, covered by 4.25 feet thick concrete walls, Science Magazine reported.

The rods will then be put into cast-iron canisters, which will be placed in a copper canister with inert gas, argon, filled between them to create a non-reactive atmosphere. The copper casks will be buried in tunnel floors and filled with bentonite clay that will absorb water and prevent it from reaching the fuel. The tunnels will be covered with concrete, not to be disturbed for 100,000 years, as the nuclear fuel's final resting site.

The site is expected to begin operations by 2024 or 2025 and remain operational till 2120 after which it will be sealed off permanently.