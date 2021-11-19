Fisker Finally Revealed Its First Production Model of the Ocean

Electric vehicle startup Fisker Inc. revealed the production version of the Fisker Ocean SUV on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It is the first production model to come from Fisker, five years after the company was founded.

The firm revealed in a press statement that it will build and sell the model starting in 2022. Alongside the reveal, Fisker announced details and price points for the different versions of the Ocean that will come to market next year.

The Fisker Ocean's solar roof adds 2,000 miles of range per year

The standard Ocean model will start at a price of $37,499. It will come with front-wheel drive, have a range of 250 miles (402 km), and produce 275 horsepower.

The $49,999 Ocean Ultra produces up to 540 horsepower, goes from zero to 60 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds, and has a bigger battery, giving it a range of 340 miles (547 km). The top of the tier, however, is the Ocean Extreme, which has a range of 350 miles (563 km) and will generate 550 horsepower. The Ultra and the Extreme both feature four-wheel drive.

The Ocean's roof also features solar roofing, a technology that is increasingly being taken seriously by the automotive industry. Toyota, for example, recently unveiled its first electric vehicle, the bZX4, which features a solar panel roof. Another company, Lightyear, says its Lightyear One solar electric vehicle will be able to drive for months without being plugged in. Under ideal conditions, Fisker says the solar panels on the roof of its Ocean SUV can provide up to 2,000 miles (3,218 km) of added range per year.

Joining the competition

The Fisker Ocean, and Fisker itself, does plenty to stand out alongside other EV heavy-hitters such as Tesla, Ford, and GM. In fact, much like Tesla, the company has faced scrutiny for false claims in the past, including claims it will build an official 'Popemobile' and that its Ocean SUV would reach a range of 500 miles (804 km) and would only take a minute to charge.

Advertisement

Another newly-announced feature of the Ocean is a 17.1-inch touchscreen that rotates, allowing passengers to watch movies and make the most of the vehicle's "Hollywood Mode" feature. The Ocean also features a "vegan interior" and is built largely using recycled materials. The SUV will go into production in November 2022, starting with a limited edition version called the Ocean One for $68,999.