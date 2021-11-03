Ford Has Debuted a New 281-HP Electric Crate Motor

Ford revealed an electric crate motor based on the motor it uses to power the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. In a press statement, the automaker revealed that the "Eluminator e-crate motor" provides 281 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque.

The new motor is already available at online retailers for the price of $3,900, and Ford said it plans to release more individual electric vehicle (EV) parts in the future, such as battery systems and motor controllers that can be retrofitted into existing internal combustion engine vehicles. Ford first teased the e-crate motor on social media in August, announcing at the time that it would reveal more this fall.

Alongside the new e-crate motor, Ford revealed a one-off all-electric 1978 F-100 pickup truck (pictured below) at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show in Las Vegas. The classic-looking pickup has two of the e-crate motors installed giving it a total of 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque, which is the same as the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Ford also said the vehicle comes with the same battery-electric powertrain as the Mustang Mach-E GT. The interior also contains the same 10.2-inch driver display.

Enabling zero-tailpipe emissions 'even for heritage vehicles'

Though the F-100 e-truck is sadly a one-off, Ford's new line of retrofittable EV parts will no doubt lead to a series of similar models that marry that classic style with the modernity of electrified transport.

The all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck. Source: Ford

This is something the automaker actively plans for with its e-crate motor and other upcoming new parts, according to Eric Cin, a global director at Ford. "Ford owners have personalized, customized, and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning – from changing looks to bringing the power," Cin said. "Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles."

Chevrolet, which unveiled its 'Beast' concept vehicle at the SEMA trade show, is taking a different tack to Ford. The company recently announced a 1,000-hp internal combustion crate engine, which sets it apart in a world that's increasingly going electric. Ford's new e-crate motor, meanwhile, ties in with the company's overall plans for electrification over the coming years, amid new government regulations aimed at curbing carbon emissions. In February, Ford announced it will go all-electric in Europe by 2030.