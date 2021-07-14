Ford Mustang Mach-E Sets World Record For Electric Vehicle Efficiency

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has just set a Guinness World Record for electric vehicle (EV) efficiency after it averaged 6.54 miles per kWh on an 840-mile (1351-km) route between John o' Groats and Land's End taking it the length of Britain, a report from AutoCar explains.

The electric SUV was driven by BBC transport correspondent Paul Clifton and Fergal McGrath and Kevin Brooker, who both hold petrol and diesel efficiency records.

The team used an Extended Range version of the Mustang Mach-E with rear-wheel drive and an 88kWh battery. The vehicle achieved a 379-mile (610 km) range on the WLTP test, and it was boosted to more than 500 miles (804 km) by the team.

The 27-hour journey started on July 3, with the team driving at nighttime to avoid traffic. The drivers kept to an average speed of 31 mph (50 km/h). In order to save energy, the air con was kept off, the windows closed, and the radio was not turned on.

In a BBC article, Paul Clifton said the drive was an attempt to show whether EVs were viable for "real-world long-distance use."

The team only stopped twice throughout the 27-hour drive, charging the Mustang Mach-E for a total of 45 minutes. Remarkably, the Ford Mustang Mach-E still had 45 percent battery charge at the end of their journey.

New records gradually reduce 'range anxiety'