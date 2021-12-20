Ford's New F-150 Lightning Will Come With a 131-kWh Battery Capacity

Ford has finally confirmed the battery capacity for the F-150 Lightning, a report from AutoEvolution reveals. The Standard Range will feature 98 kWh, while the Extended Range will boast 131 kWh of capacity.

Though we only just discovered the battery specifications for the F-150 Lightning, Ford revealed back in May that it was targeting 230 and 300 miles (370 and 483 km) of range and a payload capacity of 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) with its new pickup truck.

The Extended Range has since been revealed to be an option on the XLT and Lariat versions of the F-150 Lightning and a standard feature of all Platinum versions. Ford also announced that the Extended Range model will be an option for the F-150 Pro, which is aimed at fleet buyers looking to stay ahead of internal combustion regulations — countries such as Canada and Norway have announced full bans for ICE engines that will go into effect in the coming years.

200,000 pre-orders for the Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford still hasn't revealed the pricing for the different versions of the F-150 Lightning, though it did state at the original unveiling that the starting price would be just below $40,000, while the Extended Range should be just below $50,000. According to a report by Engadget, the Platinum model is expected to be somewhere around the $90,000 price range.

The exact prices will likely be revealed soon as Ford announced that order banks would open in January 2022, alongside the information that it has 200,000 pre-orders pending for the F-150 Lightning. As a point of comparison, Tesla reportedly has 1.2 million pre-orders for its electric pickup, the Cybertruck. That vehicle is expected to come with a 200-250 kWh battery pack and the starting price will also be just under $40,000. At that price, if the reports are true, Tesla is sitting on $80 billion in pre-orders. Ford might not have quite as many, but it will likely beat Tesla to the market with its F-150 Lightning, which is expected to start delivering in January, 2022.