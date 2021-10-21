Former President Trump Is Back on Social Media With His Own Platform

After being forced into exile from major social media platforms earlier this year, former U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to make a comeback. To ensure that he never gets banned again, he will do so on a platform where he is the Chairman of the Group that owns it.

Accused of inciting violence through social media platforms in the capital in January, former President Donald Trump was initially suspended and later banned from posting on popular channels like Twitter and Facebook. Months later, Facebook upheld the suspension, and a very furious former President was later seen blogging in an effort to reach out to his audience.

Failing to receive as much traction as his social media handles did, the blog was shut down the same month it began and its traces were removed from the internet, except for the archives. Back then, political analysts wondered if Trump was making a comeback on social media, and now we know for certain that he is.

According to a release shared on Twitter by Trump's latest spokesperson, Liz Harrington, the platform is called TRUTH social and it is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), where Donald Trump is the chairman. The press release goes on to state that TMTG has an initial enterprise valuation of $875 million and has entered into an agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) to become a publicly listed company.

TMTG is on a mission to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium" and will "fight back against Big Tech of Silicon Valley" who have "unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America," the release said. Interestingly, the release refers to Trump as "President Donald J.Trump."

Calling his "silencing" on social media unacceptable, former President Trump TRUTH social and TMTG will stand up to the "tyranny of Big Tech" and TMTG will "give a voice to all." He is expected to send out his first TRUTH very soon.

Currently, the app is available on the Apple store for pre-orders whereas the website that suggests "Follow The Truth" is accepting email addresses to join a waiting list. A limited user beta launch is scheduled for November this year with a national roll-out scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, the release said.