FTC Has Sued Lockheed Martin to Block Its $4.4B Aerojet Rocketdyne Deal

A computer rending of NASA's SLS system (left), and a photo of the FTC (right).

The second space race can get messy.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit in a bid to stop Lockheed Martin's purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne, according to a press release from the government agency.

This is a deal worth $4.4 billion, consisting of cash and debt, but the FTC argues that this acquisition might "harm rival defense contractors and further consolidate multiple markets critical to national security and defense", according to the release.

This is developing news about a new FTC lawsuit against Lockheed Martin, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.