According to Entertainment Software Association (ESA), over 164 million adults in the United States played video games, and three-quarters of all Americans had at least one gamer in their household in 2019.

As gaming becomes increasingly prevalent, a recent study conducted by the University of York found that older adults who engage in digital puzzle games exhibit memory abilities the same as individuals in their twenties.

Helps disregard distractions

A statement by researchers said that adults aged 60 and above playing digital puzzle games had a greater ability to ignore irrelevant distractions. However, older adults who played strategy games did not show the same improvements in memory or concentration.