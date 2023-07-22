Auto-converting $1,699 transformers toy takes the world by storm

Auto-converting $1,699 transformers toy takes the world by stormStanding 15 inches tall and equipped with iconic voice lines, this marvel seamlessly transforms from robot to T-Rex.Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| Jul 22, 2023 11:01 AM ESTCreated: Jul 22, 2023 11:01 AM ESTgamingRepresentational image of robot toys.iStock/vector Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Step into the world of nostalgia and cutting-edge technology with the latest announcement from Robosen: the Transformers Grimlock Auto-Converting Robot Flagship Collector's Edition. Building on the success of their self-transforming Optimus Prime in 2021, Robosen has now set their sights on the iconic Autobot leader of the Dinobots, Grimlock. Prepare to be amazed and, perhaps, a little apprehensive about your bank account as this collectible comes with a hefty $1,699 price tag.Standing at an impressive 15 inches tall in robot mode and 15.4 inches in dinosaur mode, this Grimlock collectible is a marvel of engineering and design. Robosen boasts that it represents the epitome of auto-conversion, making it the world's first dual-form, bipedal walking robot. See Also Related The Design Process of Transformers Toys There Was a Real Transformer Toy at CES 2020 Turkish Engineers Turn Drivable BMWs into Real Life Transformers The technology behind this masterpiece includes 85 microchips and 34 high-precision intelligent servos, all powered by an advanced SOC chip and a comprehensive robot operating system. With six-axis IMU sensors for balance monitoring, Grimlock moves with impressive fluidity, seamlessly transitioning between its robotic and T-Rex forms.The design of this auto-converting robot harkens back to the Transformers G1 version, first introduced in 1985. To make this collectible even more enticing, Robosen has included the original toy's Energon sword, galaxial rocket launcher, and crown accessories. But the pièce de résistance that will make any '80s fan's heart skip a beat is the inclusion of the original voice actor from the G1 animated series, Gregg Berger, now 72 years old, returning to record over 150 original Generation 1 Transformers audio lines for the toy. The unmistakable and beloved voice of Grimlock will resound with the classic "Me Grimlock!" line, synchronized perfectly with the robot's actions. But, there's more! Grimlock isn't just a static display piece; it's interactive too. With the ability to recognize 42 voice commands, this Dinobot can be controlled by speaking to it. You can command it to transform, walk, and perform various stunning stunts.You can also flex your creativity with four programming modes (block-based, manual, voice, and computer-based) to create new poses and actions for Grimlock. And if you want to take your Transformers experience to the next level, you can pair it with the $699 Optimus Prime robot for epic battle reenactments.Despite the wonder and joy this auto-converting robot brings, there's no escaping that it comes with a jaw-dropping price. At $1,699 (though available for pre-orders at $1,499), Grimlock is primarily targeted at nostalgia-stricken adults with deep pockets. Parents might find themselves contemplating whether to splurge on this extraordinary toy for their kids or keep it as a collectible for themselves.Robosen and Hasbro are accepting pre-orders for the Grimlock auto-converting robot, with an expected shipping date in late fall. To sweeten the deal, the companies offer a limited edition collector's coin, so you can proudly demonstrate that you've invested in a robotic T-Rex that speaks about itself in the third person.Building from Optimus PrimeThis latest offering from Robosen perfectly complements the previously released transforming Optimus Prime. Having spent three years in development, the new Grimlock easily outshines its predecessor and establishes itself as a technological marvel. Robosen has proven time and again that they are not done revolutionizing '80s toy nostalgia as they continue to blend the best of both worlds—classic collectibles and cutting-edge robotics.The Transformers Grimlock Auto-Converting Robot Flagship Collector's Edition is a true collector's dream come to life. With its seamless transformation, iconic voice, and interactive capabilities, it captures the hearts of fans, young and old alike. While the price tag may be daunting for those who can afford it, this auto-converting Grimlock is a masterpiece worth every penny—a timeless reminder of the joy and wonder that Transformers have brought to generations past, present, and future. HomeGamingAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You INNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technologyThese next-generation engineered bacteria can detect water contaminants in real timeJames Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first timeQuantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesThe unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?DARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'Could the ocean help us fight climate change?In a first, scientists develop an AI tool to help doctors distinguish between infectious diseasesJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogen Job Board