Auto-converting $1,699 transformers toy takes the world by storm

Step into the world of nostalgia and cutting-edge technology with the latest announcement from Robosen: the Transformers Grimlock Auto-Converting Robot Flagship Collector's Edition.

Building on the success of their self-transforming Optimus Prime in 2021, Robosen has now set their sights on the iconic Autobot leader of the Dinobots, Grimlock. Prepare to be amazed and, perhaps, a little apprehensive about your bank account as this collectible comes with a hefty $1,699 price tag.

Standing at an impressive 15 inches tall in robot mode and 15.4 inches in dinosaur mode, this Grimlock collectible is a marvel of engineering and design. Robosen boasts that it represents the epitome of auto-conversion, making it the world's first dual-form, bipedal walking robot.