Why is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?

Nintendo Switch has chosen to use anti-piracy software Denuvo.

However, the software has gotten a bad reputation among some gamers.

Is the reputation deserved? Let's find out.

On August 23rd, 2023, international cybersecurity company Irdeto announced that its video game protection and anti-piracy software Denuvo is now available for Nintendo Switch.

From now on, Switch developers and publishers will be able to access Denuvo tools in the Nintendo Developers Portal and use them to keep their video games from running on PC emulators.

“Even if a game is protected against piracy on its PC version, the version released on Nintendo Switch can be emulated from day one and played on PC, therefore bypassing the strong protections offered on the PC version”, explains Denuvo parent Irdeto in a press release. “By blocking unauthorized emulations on PC, studios are able to increase their revenue during the game launch window, which is the most important period for monetization. The Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection will ensure that anyone wishing to play the game has to buy a legitimate copy.”