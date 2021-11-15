McLaren Denies Widely Circulated Stories That It Has Been Bought by Audi

McLaren Group's ownership has been the focus of intense speculation today, Nov.15, following a report by AutoCar stating that German automaker Audi acquired the McLaren Group.

After that post gained traction, McLaren quickly released a statement denying that it has been bought by Audi. The McLaren Group went on record to say that there "has been no change in the ownership structure."

McLaren denies 'wholly inaccurate' story

The initial report from AutoCar cited inside sources and stated that the acquisition gave Audi complete control over the British supercar designer as well as a coveted Formula 1 spot. However, McLaren's statement now sternly states that "McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed."

"McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group," the statement continues.

Questions remain over McLaren's future

AutoCar has since updated its article, stating that McLaren denied having been bought by Audi after one of its sources said the opposite. AutoCar, however, isn't the only publication to have added fuel to the fire. We also reported on the inaccurate initial report and have since modified our article to reflect McLaren's update. Reuters, meanwhile, stated yesterday that Audi was "open to cooperation opportunities" with McLaren.

The incorrect report stated that Audi's now-debunked acquisition would have improved the situation for McLaren, which has been facing financial difficulties in recent times, compounded in part by the ongoing pandemic.

Last year, the automaker restructured amid a £500 million ($671 million) refinancing plan. In April, a report by The Drive stated that McLaren sold its lavish Woking headquarters only to rent them back off the new American owners. Last month, meanwhile, McLaren's CEO Mike Flewitt stepped down after eight years in charge. If the initial reports were true, McLaren would have been Audi's second supercar brand after Lamborghini, which was acquired by the German automaker in 1998.

This was a developing story and was updated as new information emerged.