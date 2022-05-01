Famous Ukrainian fighter pilot 'Ghost of Kyiv' has been killed in battle

Last February, the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ made headlines around the world as a worthy Ukrainian opponent responsible for bringing down five Russian planes and a helicopter. Since then his supposed tally had allegedly grown to include 49 Russian planes. In March, we were even treated to a selfie of the famous pilot.

Now, according to a report published by The London Times on Friday, the courageous pilot who has been identified as Major Stepan Tarabalka, 29, was killed on March 13 when "overwhelming" Russian forces shot down the MiG-29 he was flying.

His spirit is alive and well

However, his spirit does live on. Ukrainian spokesman Yuriy Ignat said: “The Ghost of Kyiv is alive and embodies a collective image of the highly qualified pilots of the tactical aviation brigade successfully defending Kyiv and the surrounding region.”

Ignat added that Tarabalka “died heroically on March 13, being awarded with the Gold Star." His helmet and goggles are now expected to go on sale at an auction in London.

Who is Tarabalka?

Born in the small village of Korolivka to a working-class family, Tarabalka proceeded to graduate from the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force. He had a wife and an eight-year-old son.

His parents gave an interview to NPR where they explained their son's passion for the skies and for his country.

"He would always watch the paratroopers in their air exercises. And he would run in their direction to try to see where they landed. Since early childhood, he always dreamed of the sky, about flying higher than the clouds," his mother said

His parents also revealed that Tarabalka was awarded Ukraine's top medal for bravery in combat, the Order of the Golden Star, with the title Hero of Ukraine but stated they wished they could have their son with them.

Advertisement

"Of course, he had already earned and deserved this medal, this honor, when he was with us," Tarabalka's father said. "We are proud of him. But we wish he would get this honor after the war. We wish he were still alive."