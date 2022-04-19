A novel luxury gigayacht concept can fold its massive sails down on-demand

California-based designer Steve Kozloff’s gigayacht concept Glory is a 558-feet long (170 meters) with giant sails.

The gigayacht concept has been unveiled recently and is equipped with three masts that can be lowered or rotated on demand.

Glory’s novel Solid Sail system, which was designed by French outfit Chantiers de L’Atlantique, has many advantages over a traditional rig, claims Kozloff.

The three free-standing masts can tilt 70 degrees forward to reduce the air draft from 237 feet (72 meters) to 134 feet (40 meters) and enable the vessel to sail under most bridges.

Each mast can also rotate around itself a full 360 degrees to maximize wind power.

Moreover, the next-gen setup, which is free of yards and shrouds, has integrated load-sensing technology that tells the captain how much to drive the sailing rig. Plus, the sails can be automatically set or dropped on a whim.

Sporting a sleek, ice-class steel hull and aluminum superstructure, Glory is designed for global voyages. She’s fitted with a 6,000 hp hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that gives her an estimated top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph or 31 kph) and a range of 6,709 nautical miles (12,425 km) when traveling at a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph or 26 kph).

When running under the 30,000 square feet of sails, meanwhile, Glory can reportedly hit 12 knots (13.8 mph or 22 kph).

The motors and sails obviously can also work simultaneously for a greater range and speed.

Luxury comes with size

Onboard, the five-decker gigayacht offers accommodation for up to 26 guests and a crew of 40. The pick of the cabins is the massive owner’s suite that covers some 1,500 square feet (140 square meters). Another luxury item to mention is the glitzy grand piano bar on the upper deck, which is replete with exquisite Italian marble.

Outside, Glory comes equipped with a giant 2,028-square-feet (188 square meters) aircraft hangar and a gyro-stabilized landing pad that can collectively house up to two helicopters or three eVTOLs.

In addition, the full-beam garage can store four tenders, two Nemo U-Boat Worx subs, and other water toys, while the two giant cranes assist with loading and off-loading vessels and equipment. As a cherry on top, the yacht features a large swimming pool on the upper deck and a full-beam beach club with retractable decks.

Glory is the latest addition in Kozloff’s Goliath Series of “folding” yachts, which also includes the ice-class explorer Elegante that was revealed last December.