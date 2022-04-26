It's official. GM is building an electric, all-wheel-drive Chevy Corvette

General Motors President Mark Reuss announced on LinkedIn that a hybrid model of the iconic American sports car Chevrolet Corvette would be manufactured next year, and a full-electric model is in development.

Reuss also added that the automaker would continue to manufacture traditional models with internal combustion engines alongside the novel electrified models.

While Reuss said that there would be an “electrified” Corvette, he did not disclose the release date or whether the “electrified” model would be a traditional hybrid or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Chevrolet also posted on Twitter that the electrified Corvette will be available next year.

BREAKING: An electrified #Corvette will be available as early as next year and a fully electric version to follow. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/6lDUWpOIZ2 — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) April 25, 2022

Reuss announced on his LinkedIn page that an “electrified” Corvette is coming next year, to be followed by the Electric Corvette. Reuss explained;

Some time ago we moved the Corvette team into the EV space in Warren, Michigan, and when we revealed the new mid-engine Corvette, I said there would be “more to come.” This morning I sat down with Phil LeBeau of CNBC and finally answered the question I’ve been asked countless times.

Yes, in addition to the amazing new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and other gas-powered variants coming, we will offer an electrified and a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future. In fact, we will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year. Details and names to come at a later date.

In addition, we also announced today Ultium Platform’s energy recovery system, a patented onboard system that takes the heat generated by EV batteries and uses it to warm the cabin, create more efficient charging conditions, and even increase vehicle acceleration. And it can boost the vehicle’s range by about 10%. It’s a perfect example of how developing a ground-up EV platform like Ultium enables unique features not easily done with a retrofit.

Big news day at GM!

Reuss also revealed that upcoming electrified Corvette models will utilize GM's Ultium battery technology which is manufactured in the U.S.; this underpins numerous upcoming GM EVs, including the Hummer EV, Silverado EV, and Blazer EV.

Chevrolet also shared a video of the electrified Corvette on the company’s Youtube channel.

The video clearly shows the front tires are powered, meaning only one thing: The Corvette is going all-wheel drive.

GM has previously announced that the company plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2023 and committed to investing $20 billion in EVs, while it also aims to phase out petroleum-powered cars and trucks and sell only vehicles that have zero emissions by 2035. The company is in the process of releasing 30 new EVs globally by 2025, with an investment of $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles by that time.