Lithium is an essential ingredient in electric car batteries and renewable energy, which makes it incredibly valuable as the worlds transitions toward a more sustainable future, and the overwhelming majority of lithium in today's batteries comes from Australia, Chile, China, and Argentina. So, a race is on to produce the vital raw material in the United States.

In order to address the near-total reliance by the U.S. on foreign sources of lithium, there are many competing projects, and in one of the latest advancements on the issue, General Motors Co. (GM), the country's largest domestic automaker, has announced a deal with a company called Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) to supply it with tons of lithium from the Salton Sea, which is one of the most polluted places on the planet due to decades of agricultural runoff.

This means that, if all goes according to plan, GM's future electric cars will be powered by batteries manufactured from a hot, brownish fluid gushing from the California desert.

The announcement represents a step toward GM’s commitment to phasing gasoline-powered cars out of its production line by 2035. CTR is scheduled to begin providing lithium to GM by 2024, and then, the company will be well-poised to achieve its goal.

The Salton Sea, an unintentional reservoir in California, is thought to house one of the country's biggest lithium brine reserves, capable of supplying up to 40 percent of global demand, according to the California Energy Commission. CTR claims to use a manufacturing method that is self-contained and ecologically friendly while extracting the mineral, which may be found in rocks, clays, and subterranean brine reserves.

"The integration of direct lithium extraction with renewable geothermal energy offers the highest sustainability credentials available today. CTR’s closed-loop, direct lithium extraction process utilizes renewable power and steam – significantly reducing the time to produce battery-grade lithium products and eliminating the need for overseas processing. CTR’s operations will have a minimal physical footprint and a near-zero carbon footprint. The brine, after lithium extraction, is returned to the geothermal reservoir deep within the earth," CTR explains, in a press release.

The Salton Sea already has a network of ten geothermal power stations. These pump steam from below into generators and produce a saline brine byproduct high in lithium, which is then returned to the soil. CTR wants to send that brine into open pits. It would evaporate there, removing water and leaving minerals for processing behind.

However, the announcement has been met with mixed feelings since, while we need to electrify our cars to stave off climate change, mining can be environmentally destructive, as reported by Motherboard. So, there's a paradox of "clean" EVs and the "dirty" lithium mining business.

Once, the Salton Sea was a resort area, but now it's so toxic with all the arsenic, selenium, and pesticides in its waters that few creatures can live in it. Particles from these chemicals have been released into the atmosphere as it dries, which is happening at an increasing rate, making people sick, and environmentalists there fear that ramping up mining there is too risky and could have devastating consequences.