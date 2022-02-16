Google just announced a huge win for personal privacy

Google has announced that it's developing new privacy measures capable of drawing a line around data sharing on smartphones using its Android software, according to a press release from the firm.

However, Google also said its new policies will aim to be less disruptive than Apple's changes last year, which cost four top tech firms $278 billion.

But make no mistake: Google's privacy changes, like Apple's, could drastically reshape the world.

This is developing news about Google's forthcoming privacy policy changes, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.