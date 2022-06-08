Google Cloud just calculated the first 100 trillion digits of pi

In 2019, Google Cloud calculated pi — the irrational number discovered thousands of years ago — out to 31.4 trillion digits. That was a world record. But then, in 2021, scientists from the University of Applied Sciences of the Grisons found tacked another 31.4 trillion digits onto the figure, raising the total to 62.8 trillion decimal places.

But now, Google Cloud has shattered the latest record, calculating pi out to an unprecedented 100 trillion digits, according to a press release.

Hold on tight.

How Google Cloud calculated pi to 100 trillion digits

This marks the second time Google Cloud has set a record for the number of digits of the mathematical constant. And the number of digits of pi calculated has tripled in only three years.

"This achievement is a testament to how much faster Google Cloud infrastructure gets, year in, year out," read the press release from Google Cloud. "The underlying technology that made this possible is Compute Engine, Google Cloud's secure and customizable compute service, and its several recent additions and improvements: the Compute Engine N2 machine family, 100 Gbps egress bandwidth, Google Virtual NIC, and balanced Persistent Disks."

Get more updates on this story and more with The Blueprint, our daily newsletter: Sign up here for free.

The program that executed the calculation of 100 trillion digits of pi is called y-cruncher v0.7.8, by Alexander J. Yee. The algorithm employed is called the Chudnovsky algorithm. The computing node involved is an n2-highmem-128 with 128 vCPUs and an 864-GB RAM.

The calculation itself began on Thursday, October 14, at 12:45 AM EDT in 2021, and ended on Monday, March 21, at 12:16 AM EDT, in 2022. That's 157 days, 23 hours, 31 minutes, and 7.651 seconds. It almost feels like a something a sci-fi android would say and do.

The storage size of this unconscionably large number is 515 TB of 663 TB available, with a total I/O of 43.5 PB read, 38.5 PB written, and 82 PB total.

Advertisement

This is breaking news about the most digits ever calculated for pi, an ancient irrational number used throughout modern mathematics and science, but theoretically impossible to know in its totality. So be sure to check in with us for more updates.