Google Fires 80 Employees for Exploiting User Data

Do you believe tech giants, when they offer you privacy options such as sharing your photos only in a restricted circle? Chances are that you do not and therefore, do not publish very private information online. But did you know that employees at these companies usually have permission to check out your accounts through back door measures? In strict defiance of privacy norms, this happens quite often, and a new report shows that Google has fired scores of its employees over the last few years for doing so.

Before we begin, a clarification. It is not just Google alone where employees snoop on other people. Employees at other tech companies like Facebook and Snapchat have also been found guilty of doing this and have been punished by their employers. Just in case, you thought this was a new phenomenon, a 2019 Vice report tells us that back in its day, even MySpace employees engaged in such behavior and read user messages.

Revelations such as these are not moments of glory for tech companies who often masquerade as entities upholding civil liberties. So, even though companies take actions against erring employees, they do not release the details along with their quarterly results. The information about Google’s firing of its employees thus came from a leaked document.

Vice, the recipient of the leaked document, hasn’t revealed many details on how companies determine snooping incidents or begin investigations into them, it does offer some concrete numbers on actions taken. So, while we do not know how many privacy intrusions occur every year, we do have some idea about how many are serious enough for Google to actually take strict action against its employees.

The document revealed that in 2020 alone, Google fired 36 employees for these serious offenses whereas the numbers in 2019 and 2018 were 26 and 18 people respectively. The rising trend is probably an indication that the companies are also viewing these offenses seriously and have the means to identify them when they occur.

The report added that 86 percent of the offenses that occurred in 2020 involved sharing of data with persons, not authorized to receive the information, while ten percent offenses involved accessing, modifying, or erasing data of users as well as Google employees.

In a statement given to Vice, a Google spokesperson stated that most of the incidents the leaked document referred to involved "access to or misuse of proprietary and sensitive corporate information or IP." With regards to user data, the spokesperson added that the company followed industry-leading standards such as limiting access, multistage review before data access, and annual training for its employees to secure data from any internal threats. The company also investigates all allegations and takes corrective action, where appropriate.

We have reached out to Google for a statement and will update the story according to the company's response.