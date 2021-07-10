In Yet Another Antitrust, Google Is Being Sued by 37 US States Over Google Play

The lawsuit further claims that Google violates federal and state antitrust laws by discouraging and preventing competition.

Google responded to the lawsuit by publishing a blog post by Wilson White, Senior Director of Public Policy. White emphasized that Google Play helps people download apps on their devices.

"If you don’t find the app you’re looking for in Google Play, you can choose to download the app from a rival app store or directly from a developer’s website. We don’t impose the same restrictions as other mobile operating systems do. So it’s strange that a group of state attorneys general chose to file a lawsuit attacking a system that provides more openness and choice than others," wrote White.

According to Statista, in 2020, Google's gross revenue from Google Play was $36.8 billion. The states involved in the lawsuit include Washington DC, New York, Tennessee and North Carolina.