Mystery Guy Gets a Tattoo of a QR Code Proving His Vaccination Status

Technically, you can tattoo whatever you want on your body. But some tattoos are rather unoriginal such as a beautiful mermaid or a phoenix rising from the ashes.

So, one Italian guy came up with a completely original and useful idea for a tattoo. He decided to tattoo the QR code of his EU COVID 19 vaccination certificate on his upper arm.

A QR code or barcode is a visual, machine-readable representation of data that is created using different widths and spacings of parallel, vertical lines. Today, this type of barcode is referred to as one-dimensional (1D).

The tattoo artist that did this impressive one-dimensional tattoo is Gabriele Pellerone, Il Reggino reported, but did not reveal the identity of the guy getting the tattoo.

Pellerone even released a video of the tattoo and we tried the QR code and it indeed works! Now, the only problem lies in the fact that the vaccination authority may decide to change the QR codes.

However, in the meantime, this Italian guy will never have to worry about finding his QR code on his phone or on a piece of paper. Now that electronic tattoos embedded with biosensors are also soon becoming a reality we can not help but wonder what other tattoos this brave Italian guy might get. MIT and Microsoft have even created tattoos that can control smartphones.

In another interesting QR code story, in 2017 a small Chinese village called Xilinshui came up with a unique plan of making an enormous QR code of carefully arranged trees, all in the hopes of drawing in more tourists. The code consisted of over 130,000 meticulously trimmed and arranged trees and could only be scanned from the sky.