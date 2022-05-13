Hawaiian Airlines is building an all-electric seaglider that holds 100 passengers

Back in November of 2019, we reported that electric planes were on their way to becoming more common. Then, in September of 2021, Rolls-Royce completed the maiden flight of its all-electric aircraft while in November 2021 Wright Electric introduced an all-electric concept plane capable of carrying 100 people.

Now, news has surfaced that Hawaiian Airlines has joined forces with aerospace and maritime company REGENT to engineer the initial design of its next generation 100-person capacity all-electric seaglider known as the Monarch, according to a press release by the latter published Wednesday.

Innovative interisland transportation

The move makes Hawaiian Airlines REGENT’s first U.S.-based design partner for the Monarch. The innovative new vehicle is slated for entry into commercial service by 2028.

“Innovative interisland transportation has been core to our business since 1929 when we replaced steam ships with airplanes. We are excited to be an early investor in REGENT and to be involved in developing their largest seaglider – a vehicle with great potential for Hawaiʻi',” said Avi Mannis, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Hawaiian Airlines. “We look forward to working with REGENT to explore the technology and infrastructure needed to fulfill our vision for convenient, comfortable and environmentally sustainable interisland transportation.”

The all-electric sea glider is a zero-emission vehicle that, when completed, will provide harbor-to-harbor, overwater transportation at a fraction of the cost, noise, and emissions of existing regional transportation modes like aircraft and ferries.

A game-changer for sustainable transportation

“Seagliders will be a game-changer for sustainable regional transportation in communities such as Hawai‘i. Through close partnerships with design partners and strategic investors such as Hawaiian Airlines, we can fully understand our operators and unlock their ability to provide zero-emission transportation solutions to their customers,” said Billy Thalheimer, REGENT CEO.

The development is bound to revolutionize how people in Hawaii travel and more specifically how they island hop. Now that's some exciting news!