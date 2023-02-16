19-year-old diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, becomes world's youngest case

Neurologists at a memory clinic in China ruled out other causes that could have triggered the patient's cognitive impairment and arrived at the conclusion that he met the diagnostic criteria for "probable" Alzheimer's disease.

The finding could change the perception that cognitive impairment rarely occurs in the youth, South China Morning Post reported.

"[The study] proposed to pay attention to the early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Exploring the mysteries of young people with Alzheimer's disease may become one of the most challenging scientific questions of the future," the authors said.

The adolescent had no recognized gene mutations

The authors stated that almost all Alzheimer's disease patients younger than 30 have pathological gene mutations. Before this diagnosis, the youngest patient with Alzheimer's was 21 years old. They carried the PSEN1 gene mutation, which results in the build-up of abnormal proteins in the brain, leading to toxic plaques. This is a common feature of Alzheimer's.

Surprisingly, this case was different.

"This is the youngest case ever reported to meet the diagnostic criteria for probable [Alzheimer's disease] without recognized genetic mutations," the authors said, adding that almost all previous younger patients younger than 30 had known genetic mutations.