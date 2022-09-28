Drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee per day could have a surprising effect on longevity

"The results suggest that mild to moderate intake of ground, instant, and decaffeinated coffee should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle."

Tracking the health of nearly 450,000 volunteers

Examining data from the U.K. Biobank, an ongoing study that analyzes the health of the country's citizens, the research team gathered information about the dietary habits of the volunteers, specifically how much and what kind of coffee they generally drink.

At the start, researchers monitored the health and death of nearly 450,000 volunteers, who were over the age of 40 and had no documented cardiovascular disease, for longer than a 12-year follow-up period. The results have shown that compared to non-coffee drinkers, coffee drinkers are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease and die from any cause in general.

However, these advantages were also dependent on the amount and the type of coffee consumed. The biggest decrease in mortality was observed in those who consumed two to three cups of decaffeinated, ground, or instant coffee per day.

Those who drank one to five cups of ground and instant coffee per day had the lowest risk of developing arrhythmia, or an abnormal heartbeat while decaf hasn't shown any protective effects.

"Drinking modest amounts of coffee shouldn't be discouraged"

“Caffeine is the most well-known constituent in coffee, but the beverage contains more than 100 biologically active components. It is likely that the non-caffeinated compounds were responsible for the positive relationships observed between coffee drinking, cardiovascular disease, and survival,” said study author Peter Kistler, a researcher at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute in Melbourne, in a statement from the European Society of Cardiology, the journal’s publishers.