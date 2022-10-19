3D bioprinted breast cancer tumors could be a radical new method of treatment

The researchers discovered that the cells within the bioprinted tumor had triggered a favorable immune response and were warding off the cancer cells after 72 hours of the modified CAR-T cells being circulated within the tumor.

“Our model is made from human cells, but what we make is a very simplified version of the human body,” Ozbolat said.

“There are many details that exist in the native microenvironment that we aren’t able to replicate, or even consider replicating. We are aiming for simplicity within complexity. We want to have a fundamental understanding of how these systems work — and we need the growth process to be streamlined because we don’t have time to wait for tumors to grow at their natural pace.”

Ozbolat and his colleagues are now working with tumors removed from actual breast cancer patients.

The research is also supported by The National Cancer Institute, the National Science Foundation, and the H.G. Barsumian, M.D. Memorial Fund, and TUBITAK.

The articles were published in Advanced Functional Materials and Biofabrication on October 3

Abstract:

Despite substantial advancements in development of cancer treatments, lack of standardized and physiologically-relevant in vitro testing platforms limit the early screening of anticancer agents. A major barrier is the complex interplay between the tumor microenvironment and immune response. To tackle this, a dynamic-flow based 3D bioprinted multi-scale vascularized breast tumor model, responding to chemo and immunotherapeutics is developed. Heterotypic tumors are precisely bioprinted at pre-defined distances from a perfused vasculature, exhibit tumor angiogenesis and cancer cell invasion into the perfused vasculature. Bioprinted tumors treated with varying dosages of doxorubicin for 72 h portray a dose-dependent drug response behavior. More importantly, a cell based immune therapy approach is explored by perfusing HER2-targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) modified CD8+ T cells for 24 or 72 h. Extensive CAR-T cell recruitment to the endothelium, substantial T cell activation and infiltration to the tumor site, resulted in up to ≈70% reduction in tumor volumes. The presented platform paves the way for a robust, precisely fabricated, and physiologically-relevant tumor model for future translation of anti-cancer therapies to personalized medicine.