Scientists in Korea have figured out a way to effectively kill solid cancer tumors using natural killer (NK) cells that comes encapsulated in 3D bio-printed hydrogels.

Standard immunotherapy procedures also employ intravenous injections loaded with NK cells to treat cancer but several limitations with this approach prevent it from delivering satisfying results. For instance, many NK cells lose their viability during the therapy and often fail to target the tumors, according to the researchers.

3D bioprinting promises to overcome such limitations. “This technology can help to significantly improve the functionality of NK cells that are used for cancer treatment,” said Su A Park, one of the study authors and a researcher from the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), in an official release.