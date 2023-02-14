Scientists created 3D maps to treat kidney and brain diseases better

"With new mechanistic understanding of this key protein and how mutations in it can shut it down, we are hoping that follow-on research will uncover novel targets for treating kidney and brain diseases," said Jonathan Barasch, MD, Ph.D., an expert and clinician in urology and nephrology at Columbia's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and a corresponding author on the paper.

"These new therapeutic openings are due to the amazing protein structures my Columbia colleagues Andrew Beenken, Anthony Fitzpatrick, and Larry Shapiro have uncovered," he added.

As revealed by a cryo-electron microscope, the enormous protein megalin (LRP2) changes shape. A. Fitzpatrick, A. Beenken, L. Shapiro / Columbia's Zuckerman Institute

It may treat several diseases

The new high-resolution protein structures could provide therapeutic leads for treating conditions as common as acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, and Alzheimer's disease, as well as those that are uncommon, like Donnai-Barrow syndrome, a genetic disorder with a variety of physical and mental consequences.

With the help of Dr. Beenken's arduously acquired LRP2 samples, co-corresponding author Dr. Anthony Fitzpatrick and Beenken gathered a large amount of structural data. The researchers then created 3D protein structures with nearly atomic detail, skillfully utilizing robust computational methods to make sense of the data.

"We now have the best 3D maps of the LRP2 protein ever created," said Dr. Fitzpatrick, a principal investigator at the Zuckerman Institute and an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Columbia's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. With those maps, Dr. Shapiro could begin to tease out the remarkable mechanism by which LRP2 works in cells.